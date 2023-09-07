Lifetime original ‘Murdaugh Murders: The Movie’ to air in October

Lifetime TV network said its 500th original movie will be a drama about the Murdaugh family and the double murders of Maggie and Paul Murdaugh.
By Amanda Shaw and Debra Worley
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 11:38 AM MDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WHNS/Gray News) – Lifetime TV network will air a four-hour special next month about the Murdaugh family and the double murders of Maggie and Paul Murdaugh.

“Murdaugh Murders: The Movie” is set to air over two nights on Oct. 14 and 15. This is the network’s 500th original movie.

Actor Bill Pullman, known for his roles in “The Sinner” and “Halston,” will play disbarred Lowcountry attorney and convicted killer Alex Murdaugh.

Murdaugh is serving two life sentences for killing his wife and youngest son on their hunting property in Colleton County in 2021.

Lauren Robek, known from “Yellowjackets” and “Firefly Lane,” will play Maggie Murdaugh.

Curtis Tweedie from “I Zombie” and “Supernatural” will play Paul Murdaugh.

According to the network, the movie is being produced by Murdaugh Productions Inc.

The movie is part of a series the network is airing this fall called “Ripped from the Headlines.”

Other cases that will make their debut as Lifetime original movies include the murders of Heidi Broussard in Texas in 2019 and Alabama corrections officer Vicky White in 2022.

Copyright 2023 WHNS via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Starlink Satellites light up West Virginia skies
What were those lights in the Monday evening sky?
This selfie photo provided by Trevala Jara shows Trevala Jara, left, and Christine Vance posing...
Three found dead at remote Rocky Mountain campsite were trying to escape society, stepsister says
overnight rollover
Overnight rollover on E 1/2 Road and 33 Road
Zoo officials believe the little one is a female, but a name has not yet been determined.
Denver Zoo welcomes new baby orangutan
The most popular license plate on Colorado's roads is not an expired temp tag, but that's a...
Colorado license plates, by the numbers

Latest News

United Auto Workers members walk in the Labor Day parade in Detroit, Monday, Sept. 4, 2023. (AP...
With strike looming, General Motors makes wage offer, which auto union leader calls ‘insulting’
FILE - This booking photo provided by the Antrim County, Mich., Sheriff's Office shows Eric...
Man charged with aiding Whitmer kidnap plot testifies in own defense
Attorney Mawuli Davi, standing next to the mother of Shawndre Delmore, holds photo of Delmore
Family speaks after inmate becomes 10th death in custody this year at Fulton County, Georgia
FILE - Danny Masterson appears at the CMT Music Awards in Nashville, Tenn., on June 7, 2017....
Judge rejects new trial for Danny Masterson; ‘That ‘70s Show’ actor could get decades in prison at sentencing for 2 rapes
In this screen grab from video shared by Turkey’s communications directorate Thursday, Sept. 7,...
Trapped US explorer thanks authorities for saving his life in emotional video from Turkish cave