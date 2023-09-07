Local Grand Junction car detailing business expands to a larger facility after recent success

Paul Heckman, the owner of ColorAuto Detailing, joins us to discuss how relocating the business will benefit the company
Local Grand Junction business is moving to an upgraded facility
By Melissa Wright
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 9:15 AM MDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - ColorAuto Detailing has been serving the city of Grand Junction since 2014 and is expanding to a larger facility. Colorado native and veteran Paul Heckman shares how his business has bloomed over the years and what makes his detailing business different from the rest in Colorado.

