Local Grand Junction car detailing business expands to a larger facility after recent success
Paul Heckman, the owner of ColorAuto Detailing, joins us to discuss how relocating the business will benefit the company
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 9:15 AM MDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - ColorAuto Detailing has been serving the city of Grand Junction since 2014 and is expanding to a larger facility. Colorado native and veteran Paul Heckman shares how his business has bloomed over the years and what makes his detailing business different from the rest in Colorado.
