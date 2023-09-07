Local highschoolers raise funds for suicide prevention organization

(KKCO/KJCT)
By Cristian Sida
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 11:35 PM MDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Data from the Colorado Department of Public Health indicates that within one school year, one in five Colorado high school students reported considering suicide.

That’s why two local high schoolers took on a creative approach to raise awareness. Lauren Hardin and Claire-Elise Rasmussen, two seniors at Palisade High School partnered with the Second Wind Fund, a suicide prevention organization.

Rasmussen created coloring books to raise funds, resulting in $1,000 in donations.

“Being a teenager is very hard. So we see a lot of firsthand experience of people struggling with suicidal thoughts and with all kinds of ideation and things like that,” said Rasmussen. “So really having a resource that’s not only local but in the community where I grew up, which is Denver is something that’s so incredibly impactful to me that I’m able to not only help where I’m from originally but also where I now live.”

