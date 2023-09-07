A one-of-a-kind mobile gym in Grand Junction

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - It’s a goal that many of us usually set at the beginning of a new year. You might plan to go to the gym and begin a new healthy lifestyle. But what if the gym could come to you? LUV Fitness LLC is here to do just that. Liam Vamllislle, the owner and fitness coach said, “I’ve always been passionate about working out and being fit because my mom is an ex-body builder.”

If you’ve been passed the Walmart on Rimrock you’ve probably noticed the mobile gym. It’s a one-of-a-kind trailer decked out with all the essentials you need to be prepared for the gym. Items like dumbbells, kettlebells, foams rollers, battle ropes, and a bench press are scattered throughout the gym. With all the equipment, Liam says you will save time at his gym compared to your normal gym. “You won’t have to walk to the other side of the gym and possibly wait for a machine,” Liam said. The gym is also temperature controlled which makes it perfect for hot summer days or chilly winter evenings.

Possibly one of the best things about this gym is the distance Liam is willing to travel. “I can travel anywhere on the Western Slope to give someone that special workout her or she needs,” said Liam. Whether you’re in Palisade, Fruita, or up I-70 in Rifle, Liam is willing to give you that special workout.

If you want to get in the gym this is a perfect place to start or continue your gym journey. Liam has all the equipment and the perfect ‘can do attitude’ that makes any workout feel like a walk in the park. Pricing is $30 for a 55-minute session. If you’re interested in learning more, you can visit this link.

