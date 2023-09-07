Starbucks offers rewards members Thursday deal on fall drinks

A Pumpkin Spice Latte drink rests on a table at a Starbucks in New York, Thursday, Aug. 24,...
A Pumpkin Spice Latte drink rests on a table at a Starbucks in New York, Thursday, Aug. 24, 2023. The seasonal drink that made pumpkin spice a star is marking two decades in the world. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)(AP)
By Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 10:19 AM MDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - It’s buy-one, get-one time at Starbucks.

Each Thursday of this month after 12 p.m., the coffee chain will give a free fall drink to Starbucks Rewards members who buy one.

The fall lineup includes the fan favorite, Pumpkin Spice Latte.

Other beverages to choose from are Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew, Apple Crisp Oatmilk Macchiato, Iced Apple Crisp Oatmilk Shaken Espresso and Iced Pumpkin Cream Chai Tea Latte.

The offer can only be used once each Thursday. It’s also available at participating locations only and is only available to U.S. rewards customers.

There’s no word yet of any matching offers from Starbucks’ competitors.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. CNN Newsource contributed to this report.

Most Read

Starlink Satellites light up West Virginia skies
What were those lights in the Monday evening sky?
This selfie photo provided by Trevala Jara shows Trevala Jara, left, and Christine Vance posing...
Three found dead at remote Rocky Mountain campsite were trying to escape society, stepsister says
overnight rollover
Overnight rollover on E 1/2 Road and 33 Road
Zoo officials believe the little one is a female, but a name has not yet been determined.
Denver Zoo welcomes new baby orangutan
The most popular license plate on Colorado's roads is not an expired temp tag, but that's a...
Colorado license plates, by the numbers

Latest News

United Auto Workers members walk in the Labor Day parade in Detroit, Monday, Sept. 4, 2023. (AP...
First offer from General Motors falls short of demands by the United Auto Workers, but it’s a start
Former Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters gets new trial date for her election tampering case
Former White House trade adviser Peter Navarro speaks to the media as he departs federal court,...
Jury weighs case of Trump White House adviser Navarro’s failure to cooperate with Jan. 6 committee
Tami Manis, the world's Longest Competitive Mullet winner.
Woman’s 68-inch mullet claims Guinness World Record