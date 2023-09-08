Central Warriors Escape with win over Grand Junction Tigers

By Garrett Brown
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 11:53 PM MDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The Central Warriors Football Team overcame an early deficit to take down their cross-town rival Grand Junction Tigers at a final of 21-13.

Both teams struggled with possession early on and turned the ball over a combined five times in the first half.

After trailing all game Central took the lead in the second half, in dramatic fashion. After getting shut out in the first half, Central scored their first points on a touchdown pass from Senior Quarterback Kane Thornton to Cam Redding. But on the ensuing kickoff, the Tiger Returner, Junior Noah Watkins took the kickoff all the way back for the touchdown to put the tigers back up, but the PAT would go no good, putting the game at 13-7.

Warriors took the lead on a pass where Thornton was on the run and threw to Senior Tight End Dakota Cowden, who got into the endzone for the touchdown. After Junior Kicker River Westcott hit the PAT putting the Warriors up 14-13.

Central held the lead from there.

Up next for Central, they will look to make it three wins in a row on the road versus Durango.

Grand Junction will get another shot at getting their first win of the season. hosting Mountain Range.

