Club 20 conference welcomes Rep. Boebert, AG Phil Weiser, and others

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - On Friday, Colorado’s top leaders gathered in Grand Junction for the annual Club 20 fall conference. Club 20 hosts this event every year. Organizers say this is the place to meet and mingle with leaders and discuss pressing issues facing our community.

It was a packed house with Representative Lauren Boebert, Attorney General Phil Weiser, and constituents from all over the Western Slope. Senators John Hickenlooper and Michael Bennett appeared virtually. Representative Lauren Boebert wasted no time talking about water conservation, mining, fossil fuels, and forestry. She said she isn’t quiet ready to re-introduce her forestry bill this legislative session. She also said, “We need to have mining back here in America and produce fossil fuels.”

Attorney General Phil Weiser on the other hand talked about topics that are important to him. One of the things on the top of his mind is getting attainable broadband across the Western Slope. “We have a chance right now, it’s once in a generation, to make sure that every community gets high speed broadband and were committed to making sure that works well,” Wesier said. Other items that were on his talking point was tackling the fentanyl crisis, and the Albertson’s and Kroger merger.

Another notable figure that attended was Colorado’s third congressional district challenger Adam Frisch. He is challenging Representative Boebert in next years November election. Next week we will be breaking down Representative Boebert’s new GOP challenger. With this new challenger, she now has a total of two others trying to unseat her next year.

