Denver man charged with assaulting police during Jan. 6 capitol attack

The attack on the capitol left over a hundred police officers wounded.
By Kacie Sinton
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 1:10 PM MDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
DENVER (KKCO) - A Denver man has been arrested for allegedly assaulting police during the January 6 capitol attack.

35-year-old Todd Branden Casey faces felony charges of civil disorder, assaulting officers, and misdemeanor charges after staying in restricted capitol buildings.

According to court documents, Casey was seen taunting officers and encouraging rioters to breach metal barricades set up outside the capitol.

138 officers were injured by rioters during the attack.

Casey was arrested on August 30 in Georgetown, Colorado.

