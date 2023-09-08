Market on Main highlighting local businesses

From Scratch
From Scratch(KKCO/KJCT)
By Gabriel Gonzalez
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 6:50 PM MDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - If you’ve been around downtown Grand Junction on Thursday evenings you’ve probably seen blocked streets and plenty of local vendors. Market on Main takes over Main Street every Thursday during summer to highlight local businesses.

Local staples like Pablo’s Pizza and St. Mary’s Hospital show up every week. Then there are the smaller scale businesses that try to make their mark. From Scratch, is a local company that sells sourdough bread, freeze dried fruits, and granola. Daniela, the owner, said, “All of our breads are produced from local and organic ingredients. For example, our bread is really high protein with 12%.” She added, “My favorite thing about selling in the market is connecting with people and having the opportunity to sell without having a place that needs rent.”

You can find more information about the business here. You can also catch them at Market on Main within the next two weeks. The final event will take place September 21.

Copyright 2023 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Starlink Satellites light up West Virginia skies
What were those lights in the Monday evening sky?
This selfie photo provided by Trevala Jara shows Trevala Jara, left, and Christine Vance posing...
Three found dead at remote Rocky Mountain campsite were trying to escape society, stepsister says
overnight rollover
Overnight rollover on E 1/2 Road and 33 Road
Zoo officials believe the little one is a female, but a name has not yet been determined.
Denver Zoo welcomes new baby orangutan
The most popular license plate on Colorado's roads is not an expired temp tag, but that's a...
Colorado license plates, by the numbers

Latest News

Gov. Polis said he wanted to increase the number of apprenticeships in state offices in 2024 by...
Gov. Jared Polis signs executive order to bring more apprenticeships to Colorado
Grapes from the Two Rivers Vineyard. Half the wineries that are in the 2023 Governor's Cup...
2023 Colorado Governor’s Cup Collection winners announced
Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton watches during the first half of an NFL preseason...
Sean Payton is out to fix the Broncos’ offense. That starts with a Russell Wilson rebound
Anyone in the community is welcome to participate but must have a photo ID available.
American Red Cross talks National Preparedness Month