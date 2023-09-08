Southern Ute, Ute Mountain tribes to receive $2 million+ from opioid settlement

COLORADO, USA (KKCO) - Attorney General for Colorado Phil Weiser announced Thursday that the Southern Ute Tribe and Ute Mountain Tribe will receive more than $2 million from the state opioid settlement funds.

Weiser said that the tribal communities of Colorado have suffered among the worst consequences from the opioid crisis.

According to the attorney general’s office, the amount distributed to the tribes will be based on public health data showing the impact the opioid crisis has had in their communities.

