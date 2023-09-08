Valleys remain dry, with an increase in rainfall for the mountains over the weekend

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) -

Throughout our Friday:

We will again see plenty of sunshine throughout the day, with some of the mountains having some slight cloud cover. Conditions will remain dry, with high temperatures reaching 90 in Grand Junction, 87 for Montrose, 91 in Delta, and 89 in Cortez.

Upcoming weekend:

Our Saturday will become a duplicate Friday for the valleys and the mountains. During most of the day, sunshine will continue with highs in Grand Junction sitting at 90, Montrose at 87, Delta.

However, cloud cover and the chances of showers will increase towards Saturday night. There is a slight chance a few pop showers to some sprinkles will occur in Grand Junction near midnight. The higher elevations will start to see the return of rainfall. A weak cold front will also pass through Saturday overnight, leading to some cooler temperatures for Sunday. There is also the chance of some snowfall around Loveland Pass and Georgetown around the evening hours. No significant snowfall will occur, but it could create messy driving conditions over Loveland Pass.

Temperatures on Sunday will be 86 in Grand Junction, 84 in Montrose, 89 in Delta, and 86 in Cortez.

