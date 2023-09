PALISADE, Colo. (KKCO) - The westbound lanes of I-70 are closed between Exit 46: Cameo and Exit 44: Palisade.

The Colorado Department of Transportation lists the cause as a crash. Traffic is substantially backed up in the area as of 10:45 a.m.

CDOT states to expect delays, but did not provide an estimated time the road will reopen.

