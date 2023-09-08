Woman-owned Arabian food truck comes to Grand Junction

Sitto’s Arabic Kitchen, owned by Tonya Wren, draws inspiration from her husband’s Syrian family and aims to share their bold flavors with the Mesa County community
By Melissa Wright
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 10:15 AM MDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Tonya Wren, who was born and raised in Grand Junction, wanted to introduce Arabian flavors to her hometown by staring a food truck. Tonya takes pride in the fact that her food brings joy to people, particularly those who have never tasted it before. She is always on the move, but you can keep track of her whereabouts here.

