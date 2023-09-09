After more than a decade, pride in Grand Junction keeps getting bigger

The 2023 Pride sign in Lincoln Park on September 9, 2023.
The 2023 Pride sign in Lincoln Park on September 9, 2023.(Kacie Sinton)
By Kacie Sinton
Published: Sep. 9, 2023 at 3:05 PM MDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The 11th year of pride in the grand valley kicked off this week with parties, shows, family-friendly activities, and community building across the city.

Pride is not celebrated on much of the western slope, making Grand Junction the destination of LGBTQ people during the month of September. Heidi Hess with the LGBTQ rights organization One Colorado says that it’s because of how caring and close-knit the community can be. “I think that we live in such a rural area, and we live in an area where we care about one another, and we care about our neighbors.”

However, it was just over 30 years ago that Colorado was still known as the hate state. Most LGBT+ Coloradans stayed in the closet, with many justifiably afraid and alone. “There was a time when most of the LGBT+ people in Grand Junction stayed in the closet. When we first started pride, people didn’t know someone who was gay.I had plenty of people who would tell me ‘I don’t know gay people,’ and I’m like, ‘hi!’” said Hess.

But, times are changing. With a more accepting environment came more Coloradans openly expressing their queerness. “I think it’s very difficult to find someone who doesn’t know a family member or friend who’s LGBTQIA. I think it brings the community closer together,” said Hess.

As times and ideals have changed, the event has grown dramatically, drawing in larger crowds each year. “The first year we had like seven booths, and it was in a really tiny footprint. It has just kept growing and growing and growing. We’ve outgrown every location, so now we’re in the park. We have almost 60 booths and food vendors and organizations here for pride. It’s gotten much bigger than we thought it was ever going to get.

