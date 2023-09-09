Local Jam 2023 teams up with charity for suicide prevention

Local Jam 2023
Local Jam 2023(KKCO/KJCT)
By Kyrsten McBrayer
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 9:41 PM MDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Local Jam returns to the Grand Valley this weekend, but in tandem with suicide awareness month, they’re teaming up with one local charity to raise funds for suicide prevention in the Valley.

Local Jam is a three day long event meant to showcase dozens of local Grand Valley bands. Bringing the community together for a fun weekend.

Local Jam kicked off on September 7th and will end on September 9th . Bands start playing at 5pm and end late night at 11:30.

This year, Local Jam is partnered with the Western Colorado Community Fund, who focuses on many humanitarian causes in Mesa County. Including a focus on Suicide Prevention.

Event organizers say they’ve made enough sales that all proceeds from September 8th and 9th will go directly towards WCCF.

Copyright 2023 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Starlink Satellites light up West Virginia skies
What were those lights in the Monday evening sky?
This selfie photo provided by Trevala Jara shows Trevala Jara, left, and Christine Vance posing...
Three found dead at remote Rocky Mountain campsite were trying to escape society, stepsister says
overnight rollover
Overnight rollover on E 1/2 Road and 33 Road
Zoo officials believe the little one is a female, but a name has not yet been determined.
Denver Zoo welcomes new baby orangutan
Tiffany Roper said her young son Corey suffered second- and third-degree burns while doing the...
12-year-old badly burned when TikTok challenge goes wrong, mom says

Latest News

Newly reopened lobby at the Grand Junction Police Department
Police department reopened after violent crash
Friday Night Blitz
Friday Night Blitz Week 3
Grand Rivers Pet of the Week: Meet Izzy!
Grand Rivers Pet of the Week: Meet Izzy!
Grand Rivers Pet of the Week: Meet Izzy!
Grand Rivers Pet of the Week: Meet Izzy!