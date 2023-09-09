Police department reopened after violent crash

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - It’s been nearly nine months since a pickup truck was caught on camera crashing through the lobby of the Grand Junction Police Department.

Nathan David Chacon was caught on surveillance camera, driving his pickup truck through the lobby doors at 555 Ute Ave. back on Jan. 25, 2023. Due to the extensive damage from the crash, the police department was forced to close its doors to the public.

Though the police department continued their day-to-day operations, the public could no longer conduct any of their business inside the building.

“When we had COVID, we got a little taste of kind of what it would look like to run things with things closed down,” said Amber Peck, GJPD civilian manager. “So we’re able to transition things to an online platform that at that time, so it wasn’t as impactful for the citizens.”

Plywood still covers the portion of the doors ruined in the crash. Those, are now subject to supply chain issues.

“Unfortunately, big storefronts like this have to be built specific to the building that they go into,” said Peck. “And then we still have some COVID effects with the supply chain stuff. So it’s a little bit delayed in getting it shipped to us.”

According to Peck, the storefront doors will likely be in place during the first quarter in 2024.

Meanwhile, new reinforced bollards are now installed outside the building. Bollards which were not there until after the January crash.

“We did go ahead and reinforce the building a little bit with some bollards just an added measure of safety for our citizens that come into the lobby,” said Peck.

Fortunately, nobody was injured in the crash. Chacon is in the Mesa County Detention Facility. He faces several charges, including attempted murder, reckless endangerment, among others.

Now, nine months after the crash, the public is welcomed to come back to the police station.

Copyright 2023 KKCO. All rights reserved.