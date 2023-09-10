19th annual dog days of summer

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Grand Valley residents get the whole summer to have some fun in the sun and cool down in the Lincoln Park Pool. It’s only fair to give man’s best friend a pool day of their own. Today, was Grand Junction’s Annual Dog Days of Summer event.

Canines under 25 pounds had their own designated swim time at the Lincoln Park Pool from 10 to 11 Sunday morning. Once those tiny furry friends wrapped up, all dogs, any size, were allowed to swim till three in the afternoon.

Proceeds will benefit Roice-Hurst Humane Society as well as the Billy Crawford memorial scholarship fund. The memorial fund offers scholarships to lifeguards that are pursuing higher education.

