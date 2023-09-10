19th annual dog days of summer

Dog days of summer
Dog days of summer(KKCO/KJCT)
By Kyrsten McBrayer
Published: Sep. 10, 2023 at 2:35 PM MDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Grand Valley residents get the whole summer to have some fun in the sun and cool down in the Lincoln Park Pool. It’s only fair to give man’s best friend a pool day of their own. Today, was Grand Junction’s Annual Dog Days of Summer event.

Canines under 25 pounds had their own designated swim time at the Lincoln Park Pool from 10 to 11 Sunday morning. Once those tiny furry friends wrapped up, all dogs, any size, were allowed to swim till three in the afternoon.

Proceeds will benefit Roice-Hurst Humane Society as well as the Billy Crawford memorial scholarship fund. The memorial fund offers scholarships to lifeguards that are pursuing higher education.

Copyright 2023 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Starlink Satellites light up West Virginia skies
What were those lights in the Monday evening sky?
Traffic sits stalled near Palisade after a crash closed westbound I-70 on September 8, 2023.
Westbound I-70 near Palisade reopens after crash
overnight rollover
Overnight rollover on E 1/2 Road and 33 Road
Local Grand Junction business is moving to an upgraded facility
Local Grand Junction car detailing business expands to a larger facility after recent success
Zoo officials believe the little one is a female, but a name has not yet been determined.
Denver Zoo welcomes new baby orangutan

Latest News

Maverick Football pulls off Historic Win vs San Diego
Maverick Football pulls off Historic Win vs San Diego
Avalanche Warriors Sled Hockey
Avalanche Warriors Sled Hockey Comes to the Grand Valley
Recovery Rally
Peer 180′s Recovery Rally
Carville Fire
GJPD seeking community assistance in fire incident