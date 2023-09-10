Maverick Football pulls off Historic Win vs San Diego

By Garrett Brown
Published: Sep. 9, 2023 at 11:04 PM MDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Pulling off a historic win on the road is huge for any college football program, if you can go viral while doing it, even better. That’s exactly what the Colorado Mesa Mavericks managed to do in their 28-21 upset victory over the University of San Diego Toreros.

The Mavs jumped out to an early 14-0 lead in the 2nd and held a tie or lead all game , and were going for a last second touchdown to stun the Toreros, but Junior Quarterback Gavin Herberg’s pass was intercepted forcing overtime.

The pick didn’t appear to shake the Maverick offense, on the first play of overtime, Herberg bounced right back and hit Redshirt Sophomore Wide Receiver Trevin Edwards for a 25-yard touchdown.

But that may not have been the most noteworthy touchdown throw by a Maverick in the game. The Mavs turned a designed trick play into an improvised trick play when a fumbled reverse handoff was scooped up by the Freshman Left Tackle Cooper Mumford. Mumford ran a couple of steps looking but then pulled up and tossed the ball into the endzone to Redshirt Junior Wide Receiver Keenan Brown for the touchdown. The play has since made appearances on multiple national media outlets.

The Mavs will look to make it two in a row, beginning RMAC play, taking on South Dakota Mines on the road.

