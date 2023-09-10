Peer 180′s Recovery Rally

Recovery Rally
Recovery Rally
By Cristian Sida
Published: Sep. 9, 2023 at 10:57 PM MDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Peer 180, a recovery organization, took over Hawthorne Park to bring resources to the community for it’s 6th Annual Recovery Rally.

The event provided an atmosphere for people to learn about recovery and local support. Community members shared stories of addiction, created a mural and much more.

“I love what Peer 180 does,” said Aaron Kennedy. “It’s community, recovery, it’s something that strengthens the community.”

