Keegan Durden commemorates 9/11 in a unique way that is personal to him
Keegan Durden joins us to discuss his run through Fruita, which will commemorate the September 11 attacks
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 12:36 PM MDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - On the 22nd anniversary of the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks, many across the nation pay tribute. However, a citizen and military man in Mesa County commemorates the day in his own unique way.
Copyright 2023 KKCO. All rights reserved.