Sunny day ahead with inclement weather on the way

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) -

The next rainmaker:

Moving into a new work will present different conditions and temperatures compared to the week of September 4. The higher elevations will see many more scattered showers throughout our Monday, which will continue over the next several days. Moreso on Wednesday, rainfall will be scattered throughout the Western Slope compared to just being concerted to just over the higher elevations. It will be the best day that our valleys could see a few pop-up showers and sprinkles. Montrose could see some of these showers occur as early as Tuesday.

While the valleys will see a few showers, most rainfall accumulations will stay in the High Country. By Tuesday night, rainfall totals can reach up to 0.2 inches for locations in the San Juans. Our valleys could see rainfall totals stay around a trace to a hundredth of an inch by Wednesday.

A cold front will also be behind this next rainmaker. While it will not be strong, it will still be enough to drop temperatures in the 70s for our valleys. High temperatures can reach the high country’s lower 60s and 50s.

A look into our next 24 hours:

Throughout our Monday in the valleys and across most of the Western Slope, we will see a mix of sun and clouds leading to mostly sunny skies. Conditions will remain dry throughout the day, with some mountains around Alamosa seeing more rounds of precipitation around the afternoon to evening hours. Some high elevations could see rainfall totals around a tenth of an inch.

Today’s temperature will remain the warmest throughout the week for many locations, with temperatures falling starting tomorrow. High temperatures today will be 85 in Grand Junction, 80 in Montrose, 83 in Delta, and 79 in Cortez.

