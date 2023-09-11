VA Western Colorado Health Care System talks Suicide Prevention Month

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - September marks the beginning of Suicide Prevention Awareness month and the VA Western Colorado Health Care System is making sure every Veteran across the Western Slope feels supported. During this month, the VA is spreading awareness that suicide is preventable and there are plenty of different resources in our community that could potentially save a life.

Rainy Reaman, Suicide Prevention Coordinator at the VA Western Colorado Health Care System, said, “Our veterans are very good at helping others, but there is a strong possibility that it be difficult for a Veteran to ask for help themselves. They believe in service over self. So, we all play a role in protecting those brave men and women who served and protected us.”

One major way you can play a role in preventing suicide is watching for the warning signs. For example, if a Veteran is talking about suicide, making statements like he/she is a burden to others, experiencing mood swings, getting too much sleep or too little sleep, or an increase in substance or alcohol use. Those are all signs that something is going on and help is needed.

The VA is giving away free cable gun locks for those who have easy access to guns. If you would like more information, or get set up with the VA, you can call 970-263-2855.

