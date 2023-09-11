VA Western Colorado Health Care System talks Suicide Prevention Month

The VA Western Colorado Health Care System is located in Grand Junction, Colo.
The VA Western Colorado Health Care System is located in Grand Junction, Colo.(KKCO/KJCT)
By Gabriel Gonzalez
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 5:29 PM MDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - September marks the beginning of Suicide Prevention Awareness month and the VA Western Colorado Health Care System is making sure every Veteran across the Western Slope feels supported. During this month, the VA is spreading awareness that suicide is preventable and there are plenty of different resources in our community that could potentially save a life.

Rainy Reaman, Suicide Prevention Coordinator at the VA Western Colorado Health Care System, said, “Our veterans are very good at helping others, but there is a strong possibility that it be difficult for a Veteran to ask for help themselves. They believe in service over self. So, we all play a role in protecting those brave men and women who served and protected us.”

One major way you can play a role in preventing suicide is watching for the warning signs. For example, if a Veteran is talking about suicide, making statements like he/she is a burden to others, experiencing mood swings, getting too much sleep or too little sleep, or an increase in substance or alcohol use. Those are all signs that something is going on and help is needed.

The VA is giving away free cable gun locks for those who have easy access to guns. If you would like more information, or get set up with the VA, you can call 970-263-2855.

Copyright 2023 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Starlink Satellites light up West Virginia skies
What were those lights in the Monday evening sky?
Traffic sits stalled near Palisade after a crash closed westbound I-70 on September 8, 2023.
Westbound I-70 near Palisade reopens after crash
Local Grand Junction business is moving to an upgraded facility
Local Grand Junction car detailing business expands to a larger facility after recent success
overnight rollover
Overnight rollover on E 1/2 Road and 33 Road
Tiffany Roper said her young son Corey suffered second- and third-degree burns while doing the...
12-year-old badly burned when TikTok challenge goes wrong, mom says

Latest News

American Red Cross talks about upcoming open house event
American Red Cross talks about upcoming open house event
American Red Cross talks about upcoming open house event
American Red Cross talks about upcoming open house event
Keegan Durden commemorates 9/11 in a unique way that is personal to him.
Keegan Durden commemorates 9/11 in a unique way that is personal to him
Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton calls a play during the first half of an NFL football...
Garoppolo and Meyers spoil Payton’s Denver debut in Raiders’ 7th straight win over Broncos