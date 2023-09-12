2023 election ballot certified by Secretary of State

COLORADO, USA (KKCO) - The next election might not be for another couple of months, but Colorado’s election officials are already hard at work preparing.

Monday, Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold certified the state ballot for the 2023 coordinated elections. “As Secretary of State, I am committed to ensuring that every eligible voter can cast a ballot in secure and accessible elections,” said Griswold.

September 23 is the deadline to send ballots to overseas registered voters, including military members. Everyone else can expect the first round of ballots to be mailed out on October 16.

There are two state ballot measures Coloradans will have the opportunity to vote on:

Proposition HH: Reduce Property Taxes And Voter-approved Revenue Change

This bill is intended to bring Colorado’s property taxes down by modifying property classifications and limiting property tax valuation and management methods across the state. The bill is sponsored by Senators Steve Fenberg and Chris Hansen, and Representatives Chris deGruy Kennedy and Mike Weissman.

You can read the bill for yourself by clicking this link.

Proposition EE: Funding Retention rate Reduction

This bill is a return to the original Proposition EE passed in 2020. The original proposition taxed nicotine-based liquids for vapes and e-cigarettes and incrementally increased the tax. The new ballot issue would “allow the state to maintain the tax rates on cigarettes, tobacco products, and nicotine products established in proposition EE that would otherwise need to be decreased.”

It is sponsored by Representatives Julie McCluskie and Emily Sirota, and Senators Dominick Moreno and Rhonda Fields.

Local initiatives will be considered in some areas alongside statewide ballot initiatives.

