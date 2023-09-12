Demand keeps rising at food pantries

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Families in the Grand Valley received a little help putting food on the table thanks to a mobile pantry run by the Food Bank of the Rockies.

The site runs twice a month in the parking lot of the Mesa County Fairgrounds. Christina Gumbiner, program manager, said it’s attracting over 150 households and the number keeps growing.

The food shelter figured through conversations that the Orchard Mesa community is in need of a mobile pantry due to food deserts. The number of churches or pantry locations in the area is very small.

“If you have friends and family or neighbors that are experiencing food insecurity, please let them know, about the mobile pantry,” said Gumbiner. “I think the anonymity of the drive-thru mobile pantry is really an incredible opportunity. You do get a box of pre-packed items but then you go along the line and you can choose.”

The pantry will be open on the second Monday of every month from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

