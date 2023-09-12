Highway 133 repairs likely to wrap up in November

It's been over four months since heavy rains damaged the road between Paonia and Somerset.
By Kacie Sinton
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 1:46 PM MDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
PAONIA, Colo. (KKCO) - It’s been more than four months since heavy springs rains washed out a culvert and took a chunk of Highway 133 with it.

The work is still ongoing, but the Colorado Department of Transportation says that the highway should be fixed up in mid-November.

A new traffic configuration went into effect for the construction area between Paonia and Somerset and will remain in place until repairs are finished. Under the new configuration, flaggers will stand in place of traffic holds.

