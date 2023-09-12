InvestigateTV+ - Season 1; Episode 2

Stopped trains blocking roads cause danger and disruption. “Sextortion” is on the rise and impacting youth. An organization empowers artists with disabilities.
By InvestigateTV staff
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 11:31 AM MDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(InvestigateTV) — Trains stopping on tracks and blocking roads – sometimes for hours. In some cases, our cameras caught children dangerously crossing stopped trains. We speak to lawmakers and Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, pushing for action. Next, “sextortion,” a form of sexual assault, is on the rise and impacting youth across the nation. Plus, an organization empowers artists with disabilities to make and sell their artwork.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Starlink Satellites light up West Virginia skies
What were those lights in the Monday evening sky?
Traffic sits stalled near Palisade after a crash closed westbound I-70 on September 8, 2023.
Westbound I-70 near Palisade reopens after crash
Local Grand Junction business is moving to an upgraded facility
Local Grand Junction car detailing business expands to a larger facility after recent success
overnight rollover
Overnight rollover on E 1/2 Road and 33 Road
Tiffany Roper said her young son Corey suffered second- and third-degree burns while doing the...
12-year-old badly burned when TikTok challenge goes wrong, mom says

Latest News

Lawyers have released court records related to the two Las Animas County sheriff's deputies who...
Deputies fired for using stun gun on a grandfather 35 times
Local organization holds honor night for 9/11
Food Bank of the Rockies needs volunteers
Demand keeps rising at food pantries
Whitman Park sign on Pitkin Avenue
Whitman Park is now closed to the public.
Grand Junction Fire Department remembers their fallen brothers and sisters