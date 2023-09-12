Local organization holds honor night for 9/11

By Cristian Sida
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 10:35 PM MDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Today, communities across the country are honoring those who lost their life on September 11, 2001.

“I would like to just take a moment of silence,” said Brian Mellon, Warriors of Faith founder. A moment of silence to remember the first responders who gave the ultimate sacrifice.

“I remember it very well. I got up and turned on the television I thought it was a prank,” said Mellon. “I thought the world was coming to an end.”

Tonight, Warriors of Faith Military Ministries, an organization, is continuing their tradition of honoring law enforcement, firefighters, and the military. “So we just want to say thank you,” said Mellon. “If you’ve served this country and you serve your communities we’re honored to graciously say thank you, god bless you.”

