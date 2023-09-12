Mesa County starts F Road milling

Heads up for commuters!
By Kacie Sinton
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 1:45 PM MDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Regular nighttime commuters in the area around Patterson may want to keep an eye on construction work on the eastern end. Road crews in Mesa County started milling work on F Road Sunday night.

Crews will be stripping the top layer of the road and replacing it with a new, two-inch thick layer of asphalt. Most of the work will be done at night to avoid disrupting traffic on one of the most heavily-used roads in Mesa County.

Construction will stretch from Helena Street to 31 Road as part of the wider Patterson/F Road Overlay 2023 project. The full scope of the project stretches from the KFC-adjacent section of I-70 B to 30 Road.

Mesa County Road Supervisor Matt Nichols said that the full scope of the project will involve removing about 100,000 square yards of road and replacing it with around 11,000 tons of asphalt.

Nichols said that the milling work should take about 20 days, at which point crews will start updating utilities and bringing manholes and water valves back above the surface.

