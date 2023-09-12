Mountain rain continuing while valley rain slowly increases

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) -

The upcoming rainmaker:

Our valleys have a slight chance of a few showers and sprinkles throughout the afternoon and evening hours. Montrose has a slightly better opportunity than Grand Junction and Delta.

For our mountains, rainfall chances will continue to remain higher than our valleys, and with heavy amounts of moisture that’s going to be present, getting to the mountain peaks, snowfall can also occur. Only some mountain ranges will receive snowfall. A cold front will also pass through overnight, impacting our temperatures.

Rainfall chances increase for all valleys by Wednesday and Thursday, bringing on and off showers throughout the day. The mountains will continue to soak up a lot of rain compared to what the valleys will receive. For the valleys, total rainfall accumulation can sit around 0.25 inches and lower. In the high country, rainfall totals will sit between 1-3 inches by Thursday’s end of the day.

A look into our next 24 hours:

Across most of the Western Slope, variable sky conditions will occur. Around the Grand Valley, we will sit under partly cloudy skies. South of Grand Junction, sky conditions will sit under overcast to partly cloudy skies. Around the afternoon, the mountains will see the next round of rainfall. The valleys will remain on the low end of any precipitation occurring. At most, the valleys could see a few sprinkles that can lead to a trace of rain in 24 hours. High temperatures in Grand Junction will be 83, in Montrose, 73, Delta will sit at 81, and for those living in Cortez, 72.

Mountain Snow:

On Monday, September 11, some of the mountain peaks across the state saw a dusting to a few inches of snow. The moisture increase will remain high for our Tuesday leading into Thursday. A cold front that will pass over Tuesday night will lead to the likelihood of more snowfall in Colorado’s mountains. Snowfall total accumulations will still be low, depending on the location. Some can sit at a dusting while others could pick up a few inches.

Some mountain passes, including Trail Ridge Road, could become snow-covered depending on the snowfall rate. Traveling over any mountain passes around this time should be cautiously used.

September starts the requirement for CMV to carry chains on them. CDOT will likely not enact traction or chain laws during this small period. Be ready for rapidly changing weather conditions, especially in higher elevations where roads could still be slick.

