St. Mary’s hosts annual drive-by breakfast service for first responders on 9/11

Nurses and outreach coordinators served a variety of breakfast burritos to paramedics, police officers, firefighters, and dispatchers.
By Kacie Sinton
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 1:51 PM MDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Monday morning, St Mary’s Hospital hosted its annual first responder drive-by breakfast to commemorate the lives lost during the 9/11 attacks.

“We’ve been doing this for quite some time. You know, we just want to be sure that we get back to our first responders and let them know how much we appreciate them,” said Outreach Coordinator Vee Edstrom.

St. Mary’s staff had over 200 meals prepared and ready to be picked up by first responders. Some first responders were busy during the drive-by hours, but staff said that the remaining meals will be delivered across Mesa County.

341 New York City first responders— including firefighters, paramedics, and civilians— have died due to long-term health issues caused by toxic chemicals released during the attack and subsequent fires.

