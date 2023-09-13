Attorney General Phil Weiser warns loan borrowers be warry of scams

After a pause on student loan repayments, they started accruing interest Sept. 1, however;...
After a pause on student loan repayments, they started accruing interest Sept. 1, however; payments don’t resume until Oct. 1.(MGN)
By Hannah Hickman
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 8:20 PM MDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Student loan repayments are set to start up in October and Colorado’s Attorney General Phil Weiser is urging loan borrowers to be aware of scams.

After a pause on student loan repayments, they started accruing interest Sept. 1, however; payments don’t resume until Oct. 1.

Weiser issued a warning today for loan borrowers urging students to be cautious about clicking on unknown loan links to websites. He also said loan borrowers should be warry of any debt relief sounding too good to be true.

You can find out any information about your loan and service provider by visiting StudentAid.gov.

While loan borrows are on the student aid website, they have the option of signing up for the new income-driven repayment plans.

Loan borrowers who have questions about their loans, service provider, or are having trouble getting contact with their service provider are asked to reach out to the Colorado Attorney General’s Student Loan Ombudsperson and file a complaint.

Copyright 2023 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Starlink Satellites light up West Virginia skies
What were those lights in the Monday evening sky?
Traffic sits stalled near Palisade after a crash closed westbound I-70 on September 8, 2023.
Westbound I-70 near Palisade reopens after crash
Local Grand Junction business is moving to an upgraded facility
Local Grand Junction car detailing business expands to a larger facility after recent success
overnight rollover
Overnight rollover on E 1/2 Road and 33 Road
Tiffany Roper said her young son Corey suffered second- and third-degree burns while doing the...
12-year-old badly burned when TikTok challenge goes wrong, mom says

Latest News

According to the USDA in 2022 prices for food items increased faster than their historical...
Working for you: Is it cheaper to dine out than eat at home
Controlled burn at Warner Wetlands, Oregon. BLM will start controlled burns on Carpenter Ridge...
Bureau of Land Management conducting controlled burns this Fall
Gates along whitman park
Whitman Park officially closed until further notice
St. Mary’s hosts annual drive-by breakfast service for first responders on 9/11
St. Mary’s hosts annual drive-by breakfast service for first responders on 9/11