Meals on Wheels talks blizzard boxes

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The fall and winter seasons are fast approaching, and Meals on Wheels Mesa County wants you to be prepared. Every year, a blizzard box is given to clients just in case MOW isn’t available to deliver a specific day. Inside the box is plenty of shelf stable meals like canned goods, granola bars, or tuna salad.

Amanda de Bock, Director of Meals on Wheels, said, “All of the meals meet the same nutritional requirements that our normal meals do, they are just shelf stable so they can hang out in their pantry.” These boxes include six days worth of food, so it’s a hefty box with lots of products.

These boxes are automatically handed out to any senior who receives Meals on Wheels deliveries. Seniors can refuse the box is it isn’t wanted, but no questions asked if a senior does want it. As always MOW is looking for volunteers. You can sign up to be a driver or cook here.

