One more day of scattered storms, then drying for the weekend

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Showers and thunderstorms have been around, but they’re missing a lot of us in the valleys. We’re not finished yet, but the scattered showers and storms will clear in time for the weekend.

Storms Focus On High Terrain

We’re warmer during the days and the humidity is lower in the warmth near the valley floors. Showers that blow from the higher terrain to the valleys bring rain that falls and then evaporates in that dry air. Humidity increases at night when we cool. The result of this is that the higher elevations are often favored for rain during the afternoons. The bigger potential for rain in the valleys will be in the evenings.

Another Round of Scattered Storms Thursday

A few showers and thunderstorms are possible this evening through about midnight. Otherwise, we’ll be cloudy tonight with a stray shower or two. Thursday will start cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms will be scattered across the area again after about lunch time. This may be the biggest potential for rain around the Grand Valley this week. Rain can fall heavily where it falls, but some areas will stay dry. Showers and storms will fade between 6 PM and 10 PM. A Few showers are possible, mainly well south of the Grand Valley, from early Friday morning until about midday. Then any rain and clouds will clear, and the sun will come out in time for the weekend.

Snow Up High

Snow has been falling on some of the 13ers and 14ers. We got another good round of snow last night on those higher peaks. More snow is possible tonight and Thursday night, mainly above 13,000 feet.

Our Next 24 Hours

This evening will be partly to mostly cloudy with a small chance for a stray shower or thunderstorm. Sunset is at 7:27 PM. We’ll cool from upper 70s at 6 PM to lower 70s at 8 PM, then to middle 60s by 10 PM. The rest of tonight will be partly cloudy with a slight chance for a stray shower. Low temperatures will be near 55 degrees around Grand Junction, 50 degrees around Montrose, 52 degrees around Delta, and 45 degrees around Cortez. Thursday will be partly to mostly cloudy. The morning will be dry. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible throughout the afternoon and evening. Some areas will stay dry while other areas may get a good soaking. Sunrise is at 6:53 AM. High temperatures will be near 79 degrees around Grand Junction, 74 degrees around Montrose, 78 degrees around Delta, and 76 degrees around Cortez.

Copyright 2023 KKCO. All rights reserved.