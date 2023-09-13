Scattered showers and thunderstorms increase for Wednesday & Thursday

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Showers and thunderstorms have been scattered about the Western Slope throughout Tuesday afternoon. As expected, most of the showers and thunderstorms have been focused in our far southern areas from the Four Corners to the San Juans.

Rain Tonight & Tomorrow

Showers and thunderstorms this evening will stay mostly south of the Grand Valley and focus on the Four Corners and the San Juans. Some snow will fall on some of the 13ers and 14ers amid the San Juans. Spotty showers are possible through the night, but we’ll mostly turn drier. Those spotty showers are possible through about midday Wednesday. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will become increasingly widespread afternoon noon and through the evening drive. Some storms can be locally heavy. The scattered nature of the showers and storms will leave some areas dry. Showers and thunderstorms will linger through the evening, mostly fading to an end by midnight.

More Rain Thursday

An upper level low pressure trough will swing overhead on Thursday. That should serve to enhance the showers and thunderstorms, but they are still likely to be scattered across the area Thursday afternoon and early evening before drying and clearing begins early Friday. That sets us up for a sunny weekend.

Our Next 24 Hours

This evening will be mostly cloudy with a few showers or thunderstorms. We won’t all get rain. We’ll cool from lower 80s at 6 PM to lower 70s at 8 PM, then to upper 60s at 10 PM. The rest of tonight will be partly to mostly cloudy with a stray shower or thunderstorm. Low temperatures by morning will be near 58 degrees around Grand Junction, 53 degrees around Montrose, 54 degrees around Delta, and 48 degrees around Cortez. Wednesday will be partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms. High temperatures will be near 80 degrees around Grand Junction, 75 degrees around Montrose, 80 degrees around Delta, and 75 degrees around Cortez.

