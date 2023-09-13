Showers and thunderstorms roll in today and tomorrow before sunshine returns

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) -

A look into our next 24 hours:

Throughout our day across the Western Slope, conditions are going to vary. The mountains will continue to increase in rainfall, thunderstorms, and even some snowfall. The valleys will remain predominantly dry, with a slight chance of a few showers and thunderstorms to occur around the early evening hours in Grand Junction. For Montrose and Delta, the chances of rainfall will be slightly higher throughout the afternoon and evening hours. There is another chance of a few thunderstorms to arrive around the nighttime hours.

The cold front that would pass through Tuesday night has now started to arrive at a slower pace. The change will impact our temperatures, where we will sit slightly warmer. Grand Junction and Delta will sit at 80, Montrose at 74, and Cortez at 75.

Thursday’s ongoing rainmaker:

The higher elevations will continue to receive the same conditions as our Wednesday: Rain, thunderstorms, and snowfall. However, this will be the best chance for the valleys for rain and thunderstorms. It can start as early as the afternoon hours and be an on-and-off occurrence leading into the evening but don’t expect the valleys to retain a lot of rainfall.

The valleys could see rainfall totals by Thursday night, sitting at hundredths of an inch compared to those living in the High Country, which can see anywhere between a quarter to 2 inches of rainfall.

Temperatures in Grand Junction will sit at 79, Montrose at 74, Delta at 78, and 75 for those living in Cortez.

Friday and the remainder of the week:

The slow-moving cold front will swing through Friday throughout the morning and afternoon. It will push most of the rain and storm activity off to the Front Range and along the Continental Divide. Still, some of our mountains across the Western Slope could see a few showers occur around the afternoon hours. With the weak cold front, we will start to see the presence of sunshine for the valleys to return around the afternoon. Temperatures will remain in the mid to upper 70s for our four locations.

By the weekend, we will see plenty of sunshine across the Western Slope, with conditions staying dry and temperatures back on another warming trend by the upcoming weekend with temperatures.

Mountain Snow:

Moisture will continue to remain on the high end for today and tomorrow. Snowfall total accumulations will still be low, depending on the location. Some can sit at a dusting while others could pick up a few inches.

Some mountain passes, including Trail Ridge Road, could become snow-covered depending on the snowfall rate. Traveling over any mountain passes around this time should be cautiously used.

At the beginning of the month, CDOT requires CMV to carry chains on them. CDOT will likely not enact traction or chain laws during this small period. Be ready for rapidly changing weather conditions, especially in higher elevations where roads could still be slick.

