Athlete of the Week - Keely Wieczorek

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The Colorado Mesa Mavericks Women’s Soccer Team has stormed out of the gate to start their season. The Mavs are 3-0 and have outscored their opponents a combined 12-1. One of the several players that have played a big role in creating that lopsided scoring differential is Freshman Goalkeeper Keely Wieczorek.

Wieczorek has been as close to perfect as possible through her first three games, only allowing one goal. When asked Wieczorek immediately pointed to her teammates for explaining her recent success.

” Honestly, it all kind of came from my teammates, like I said, like we had a lot of upperclassmen, I’m really close with my freshman class already. So having them just, like, instill confidence in me and just knowing that they were confident in my abilities, let me kind of let me let go those nerves during the game and during warmups,” Wieczorek said.

As a result of her early dominance, Wieczorek was just awarded RMAC Goalkeeper of the Week for the second week in a row. That means she has won the award every time she has been eligible so far in her brief Maverick career.

“it’s surreal. It’s something you dream about coming out of like high school and club soccer,” Wieczorek said.

After receiving the award, a second time, Wieczorek is already tied for the most Goalkeeper of the Week awards in the history of the Mavs Women’s Soccer Program history.

Wieczorek and the rest of her teammates will be on the road for the next two weeks. First a road trip to take on two Lone Star conference teams in Angelo State and West Texas A&M, before opening up conference play against New Mexico Highlands and Adams state, also on the road.

Copyright 2023 KKCO. All rights reserved.