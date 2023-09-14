Colorado Mesa University seeing good enrollment numbers for Fall 2023 semester

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - A few weeks into the Fall 2023 semester, we’re getting a firsthand look at the census numbers for the semester. According to the Vice President of Student Services Jody Diers, “Numbers are slightly up from last year.” That means, growth around the valley is here and happening, whether you like it or not.

Diers said, “We have grown tremendously over the past 15 years. We have over 2,600 students living on campus, and when I came here in 2014 we had only 2,300 students.” This is good news for the biggest university on the Western Slope. Like any university that experiences growth, CMU knows how to expand their programs to cater to those working in in-demand fields.

“We’ve grown tremendously with our master’s degree programs, physician assistant, physical therapy, occupational therapy and our masters at social have helped us nearly double our numbers in our graduate programs,” said Diers. It’s not only CMU that is growing, but CMU Tech also seeing record enrollment numbers. According to Diers, CMU Tech is seeing more students going and earning their degree or credits. High school students can also go to CMU Tech to receive college credit.

First-generation students also have a place at Colorado Mesa University, and according to the Director of Public Relations, that’s 45% of the student population. That means those students are the first in their family to go to college. So, whether your first-generation or in a long line of college graduates, CMU has a place for you.

