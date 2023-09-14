Roice-Hurst Pet of the Week: Meet Maya!

By Melissa Wright
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 4:47 PM MDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Maya is a hound who arrived at Roice-Hurst in late 2022 when she was only five years old. She was emaciated and had to be rescued from very poor living conditions. She was luckily adopted last year, but unfortunately, the other dog in her new home did not accept her. As a result, Maya is back at Roice-Hurst, hoping for another chance at finding her forever home. Maya is a timid yet very sweet creature. She might take some time to warm up to new people and places, but her love is definitely worth your time and patience. She seems to get along well with other dogs and cats.

