Sick bear with intestines blocked by human trash euthanized by CPW

The bear could not digest anything and was very sick because of human trash, Colorado Parks and Wildlife said.
By Kacie Sinton
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 3:41 PM MDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
TELLURIDE, Colo. (KKCO) - Trash kills bears. That’s the experience of one bear in Telluride this past weekend, according to Parks and Wildlife.

The unfortunate mishap ended in the bear being euthanized because of the amount of trash it had ingested. A necropsy found that the bear’s intestines were fully blocked by wipes, paper towels, a plastic bag, and other garbage.

The trash blocked the bear’s digestive tract, preventing it from digesting food and making it sick.

The bear was euthanized after being reported on Saturday. CPW wants to remind everyone to properly secure trash to avoid attracting bears.

