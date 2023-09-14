Sick bear with intestines blocked by human trash euthanized by CPW

TELLURIDE, Colo. (KKCO) - Trash kills bears. That’s the experience of one bear in Telluride this past weekend, according to Parks and Wildlife.

We can’t say it enough, so here it is again:



Trash kills bears.



Our officers had to make the difficult decision to humanely euthanize a sick bear in Telluride last weekend. A necropsy revealed the bear’s intestines were fully blocked by wipes, paper towels and other garbage. pic.twitter.com/0J5di7lPqk — CPW SW Region (@CPW_SW) September 13, 2023

The unfortunate mishap ended in the bear being euthanized because of the amount of trash it had ingested. A necropsy found that the bear’s intestines were fully blocked by wipes, paper towels, a plastic bag, and other garbage.

The trash blocked the bear’s digestive tract, preventing it from digesting food and making it sick.

The bear was euthanized after being reported on Saturday. CPW wants to remind everyone to properly secure trash to avoid attracting bears.

Copyright 2023 KKCO. All rights reserved.