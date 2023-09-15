Montrose Football Powers Past Palisade

By Garrett Brown
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 11:39 PM MDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Montrose Red Hawks Kickoff Returner Austin Zimmer ran back the opening kickoff versus the Palisade Bulldogs, and the team never looked back.

Both teams came into this game off of losses, and were looking to bounce back.

The Red Hawks lead 28-0 at half and went on to win a dominant 42-0 game.

Both teams have a reputation for powerful running games, but the Montrose Defense swarmed all over the Bulldog ball carriers. Despite plays where the Bulldogs Offense picked up yards against Montrose, the Bulldogs could not put together sustained drives.

Up next for the Red Hawks, they will host a highly ranked Lutheran Lions team. Palisade will still be looking for their first win of the season, taking on Golden.

Copyright 2023 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Whitman Park is now closed to the public
Whitman Park is now closed to the public
Traffic sits stalled near Palisade after a crash closed westbound I-70 on September 8, 2023.
Westbound I-70 near Palisade reopens after crash
Local Grand Junction business is moving to an upgraded facility
Local Grand Junction car detailing business expands to a larger facility after recent success
Carville Fire
GJPD seeking community assistance in fire incident
Mobile gym in Grand Junction
A one-of-a-kind mobile gym in Grand Junction

Latest News

Colorado Mesa University
Colorado Mesa University’s Promise: Full Coverage of Tuition
Roice-Hurst Pet of the Week: Meet Maya!
Roice-Hurst Pet of the Week: Meet Maya!
Grand Rivers Pet of the Week: Meet Yonce!
Grand Rivers Pet of the Week: Meet Yonce
'Food For Life' with Dr. Susan Sayers
'Food For Life' with Dr. Susan Sayers