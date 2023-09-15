Sunny skies and warmer temperatures occurring over the weekend

By Christopher Guevara
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 11:26 AM MDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) -

A look into our next 24 hours:

Today is when the cold front is going to swing throughout the state. However, it continues to be slow-moving. The valleys will see more sunshine and little cloud cover towards the evening hours. For the mountains, rain, snow, and thunderstorms will continue throughout the day and push southward as the cold front advances in the same direction. Once it passes over, high temperatures will be the coolest throughout the remainder of the week. Highs will sit in the lower to mid-70s, with Grand Junction at 76, Montrose at 69, 76 in Delta, and 73 Cortez.

By the overnight hours, conditions will remain clear across the entire state as temperatures continue falling to their low temperature, which we will feel on Saturday morning. Lows in Grand Junction will be 53, Montrose at 46, Delta will sit at 49, and Cortez at 42.

Upcoming weekend:

The upcoming weekend will be relatively quiet across the entire state. By the start of the weekend, the San Juans could see a few scattered showers around the evening hours, but the remainder of the Western Slope will sit under clear skies and see plenty of sunshine.

Temperatures will also begin to warm for our Saturday as Grand Junction and Delta temperatures will hang in the lower 80s and for Montrose and Cortez, the mid to upper 70s. All four locations will see a three to seven-degree increase.

On Sunday, conditions will remain the same, and the only change that will arise will occur around the afternoon hours, when some cloud cover will start to move in, leading to partly cloudy skies. Temperatures will continue to warm up to the mid to lower 80s for all four locations.

