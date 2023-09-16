Colorado unemployment numbers increase this past August

Unemployment rate increases just a pinch this past August.
By Aiga Petelo
Published: Sep. 16, 2023 at 1:02 PM MDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Latest state employment numbers show Colorado’s unemployment rate rose slightly.

The month of August shows that the unemployment rates increased by two-tenths of a percentage point, going from 2.9 percent in July to 3.1 percent in August. This increase still manages to sit lower than the national rate at 3.8 percent.

According to the Labor Department, the number of unemployed Coloradans increased by 4,700. On the other hand, the labor force increased by 2,500 this past August keeping the Coloradan participation in the work force at a steady 68.7 percent.

More in depth analysis can be found here, regarding the Colorado Unemployment Situation.

