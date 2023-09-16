CPW continues to urge hikers to keep away from wildlife

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Colorado Parks and Wildlife warns Coloradans to steer clear of wildlife.

Friday afternoon on Teller County trail, two hikers and their dogs encountered a defensive cow moose and her calf.

All three dogs were reportedly on a leash during the hike when the moose approached. One of the dogs began to bark and the moose came at them, trampling one of the hikers. The moose continued to chase the hikers down the trail for some time before giving up.

Fortunately the hiker only had minor injuries. As hiking season remains prominent don’t forget to steer clear of any wildlife to decrease your chances of an encounter.

