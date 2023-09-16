Friday Night Blitz Week Four

Editor’s Note: This Article will be updated as score changes are reported.
Friday Night Blitz
Friday Night Blitz(KKCO/KJCT)
By Garrett Brown
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 6:15 PM MDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Another week, another round of Western Slope Teams taking to the gridiron.

Scoring Updates can be found below and tune in to the Friday Night Blitz for highlights and recap after The 10.

Montrose Red Hawks 42, Palisade Bulldogs 0, - Final

Mountain Range Mustangs 0, Grand Junction Tigers 0, - 1st Quarter

Central Warriors 0, Durango Demons 0, - 1st Quarter

Delta Panthers 0, Rifle Bears 0, - 1st Quarter

Copyright 2023 KKCO. All rights reserved.

