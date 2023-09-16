Sun brightens the weekend sky and starts a warming trend

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Clouds and rain will retreat, and the sun will return to brighten our weekend.

Our Next 24 Hours

This evening will be mostly clear. We’ll cool from mid-to-upper 70s at 6 PM to near 70 degrees by 8 PM, then to mid-60s by 10 PM. That’s around Grand Junction. Much of the Western Slope is running about ten degrees cooler outside of the Grand Valley. The rest of tonight will become mostly clear. Low temperatures will be near 52 degrees around Grand Junction, 45 degrees around Montrose, 48 degrees around Delta, and 41 degrees around Cortez. Saturday will be sunny. The morning will start with 40s to lower 50s. High temperatures will be near 83 degrees around Grand Junction, 77 degrees around Montrose, 81 degrees around Delta, and 76 degrees around Cortez.

The Rest of the Weekend

Sunday will sunny to start. Clouds will begin increasing after noon. We’ll starting warming, too. Morning lows will be in the upper 40s to middle 50s. High temperatures will be in the low-to-mid 80s across the Western Slope.

Our Next Chance for Rain

The increasing clouds starting late Sunday sets us up for a chance for rain on Monday night and Tuesday morning. It’s mainly spotty showers and little more than that. This rain falls mainly overnight Monday night into early Tuesday morning, and the days will stay dry. As is often the case, we won’t all get rain.

Peak Fall Color Begins In the North

Peak fall color is beginning in northern Colorado - up along Highway 40 from Estes Park to Winter Park. Peak color will slowly creep southward toward I-70 through the end of September and early October. The peak will shift to the south through late October and early November. If you’re wanting to get out and enjoy this weekend’s weather with some leaf peeping, favor areas up north along Highway 40. That’s where you’ll see the most color.

