32nd Annual Colorado Mountain Winefest

Wine bottles at 32nd Annual Colorado Mountain Winefest sit at a vendors booth
Wine bottles at 32nd Annual Colorado Mountain Winefest sit at a vendors booth
By Cristian Sida and Aiga Petelo
Published: Sep. 17, 2023 at 1:45 PM MDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Colorado Mountain Wine Festival is back. It serves as the state’s largest wine festival featuring unlimited samples from 53 of Colorado’s wineries.

Event organizers say Wine Fest allows people from all over the nation to get a taste of what the Grand Valley wineries have to offer.

“It’s really exciting to see how far folks are willing to travel to enjoy Colorado wine and share what our industry is doing and what’s new in the Colorado wine world and then visit our wonderful Grand Valley wine region,” said Cassidee Shull, Executive Director at Colorado Association for Viticulture and Enology.

Approximately 5,000 people attended the event, reflecting the exponentially growing wine industry.

All proceeds of the event go toward the VINCO conference and trade show, focused on improving winemaking and grape growing.

