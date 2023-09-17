Sunshine hangs around to conclude this week

By Christopher Guevara
Published: Sep. 16, 2023 at 7:16 PM MDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) -

A look into our next 24 hours:

We will continue to sit under clear skies throughout most of the Western Slope throughout the remainder of our Saturday. The only exception is a portion of the San Juans that will continue to see some rainfall, but most occur in the higher elevations, and this will taper off around the overnight hours. As we get into Sunday morning, low temperatures will sit in the mid to lower 50s for Grand Junction and Delta and, for Montrose and Cortez, the middle to lower 40s.

For our Sunday, we will continue to sit under clear skies throughout the morning hours. By the afternoon, we will have a few clouds moving across the Western Slope, leading to mainly sunny skies. Temperatures for our Sunday will hang around the mid to lower 80s for our four locations.

Next week:

Monday will sit relatively similar to our Sunday; however, a little more cloud cover will keep sky cover as partly cloudy skies. Conditions will remain dry for our valleys, but the higher elevations leading into the afternoon to evening hours will see some rainfall. There is not going to be any snowfall on Monday for the mountains. Temperatures are going to remain in the mid to lower 80s.

As we advance throughout the week, temperatures will start cooling off into the lower 80s and upper 70s by Thursday. Based on the latest models as of Saturday evening, our upper atmospheric patterns will give us windy conditions with some gusts reaching anywhere between 20-40 miles per hour. It will set us up for an easterly flow or winds moving from east to west on Friday. The setup could bring snowfall to the mountains, with some areas receiving heavier amounts of snowfall that can create accumulations reaching 3-5 inches. Lower elevations will not see any snowfall and instead will have a few showers to stay completely dry. Temperatures will fall into the mid to lower 70s for Grand Junction, Delta, and Montrose and upper 60s for Cortez.

