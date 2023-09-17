Tri county high school rodeo in town for the weekend

Cows
By Kyrsten McBrayer
Published: Sep. 16, 2023 at 10:41 PM MDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The kid’s brought out their cowboy hats and lassos for a weekend at the Grand Stands. The annual Tri County High School Rodeo is in town, preparing and raising funds for future state and national competitions.

Cowboys and cowgirls saddled up on Friday before a panel of judges to demonstrating their horse’s athletic abilities in a competition called horse cutting, which exercises a horses ability to control cattle.

On Saturday, folks gathered to watch the high school and middle schoolers rope calves, where contestants were judged on lassoing a calf around the neck and keeping a good grasp.

The Tri County Rodeo Team says proceeds from the events will go directly to teams competing in future state competitions and rodeo national finals.

