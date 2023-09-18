Broncos safety Kareem Jackson disqualified for hit on Commanders tight end Logan Thomas in end zone

Washington Commanders tight end Logan Thomas, center, catches a touchdown pass as he is hit by...
Washington Commanders tight end Logan Thomas, center, catches a touchdown pass as he is hit by Denver Broncos safety Kareem Jackson (22) in the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023, in Denver. Jackson was ejected for his helmet-to-helmet hit on Thomas. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)(David Zalubowski | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 17, 2023 at 6:16 PM MDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
DENVER (AP) — Big-hitting Denver Broncos safety Kareem Jackson was disqualified Sunday in the second quarter for his helmet-to-helmet hit on Washington tight end Logan Thomas in the end zone.

Thomas hauled in a 4-yard TD pass from Sam Howell before taking a blow from Jackson. Several Commanders took exception and confronted Jackson before being separated. The officials called Jackson for a personal foul after he launched himself at Thomas.

Thomas left the game and was being evaluated for a concussion.

It’s the second straight week where Jackson has drawn a flag for a hit. Last weekend, Las Vegas Raiders receiver Jakobi Meyers left on the game’s final drive after taking a shot from Jackson that drew an unnecessary roughness call. Meyers was out this weekend with a concussion.

The Broncos are thin at secondary after losing Caden Sterns in the season-opening loss to the Raiders when he tore his left patellar tendon.

Delarrin Turner-Yell, a fifth-round pick in 2022 out of Oklahoma, took over for Jackson and joined Justin Simmons in the defensive backfield.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

