Colorado WineFest economic impact

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The Colorado Moutain Winefest is the primary fundraiser for the Colorado Association for Viticulture and Enology (CAVE), a nonprofit organization that supports Colorado’s winemaking and grape growing.

According to CAVE, between lodging, transportation, food and beverage, retail, recreation, and business services, the Winefest brings an estimated $1.1 million in economic impact on the local community.

