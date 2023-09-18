Colorado WineFest economic impact

(KKCO)
By Cristian Sida
Published: Sep. 17, 2023 at 10:49 PM MDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The Colorado Moutain Winefest is the primary fundraiser for the Colorado Association for Viticulture and Enology (CAVE), a nonprofit organization that supports Colorado’s winemaking and grape growing.

According to CAVE, between lodging, transportation, food and beverage, retail, recreation, and business services, the Winefest brings an estimated $1.1 million in economic impact on the local community.

Copyright 2023 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Whitman Park is now closed to the public
Whitman Park is now closed to the public
Lauren Boebert kicked out of a ‘Beetlejuice’ show in Denver
Lauren Boebert kicked out of a ‘Beetlejuice’ show in Denver
Several shedded skins were found, indicating as many as 40 snakes may have lived there at some...
‘This is crazy’: 20 rattlesnakes found inside a homeowner’s garage
Shelter talks about closure of Whitman Park
Shelter talks about closure of Whitman Park
A 36-year-old hunter in North Dakota harvested a large elk in the northeast part of the state...
‘I am in awe’: Hunter harvests giant elk

Latest News

Gongs
Sound baths for self care
Washington Commanders quarterback Sam Howell (14) tries to get away from Denver Broncos...
Howell leads big rally for Commanders, who hold on to beat Broncos after Wilson’s Hail Mary
Colorado head coach Deion Sanders, center, complains about a call in the second half of an NCAA...
Buffaloes hit meaty part of their schedule with swagger but minus injured two-way star Travis Hunter
Washington Commanders tight end Logan Thomas, center, catches a touchdown pass as he is hit by...
Broncos safety Kareem Jackson disqualified for hit on Commanders tight end Logan Thomas in end zone